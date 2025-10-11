Blake Lively's contract unveils financial terms in dispute with Justin Baldoni

A draft contract for Blake Lively’s role as Lily Bloom in the film adaptation of “It Ends With Us” was sealed on October 9, as part of her ongoing legal dispute with co-star and director Justin Baldoni.

In the proposed contract, in the Southern District of New York, various performance bonuses for Lively are contingent on award nominations and wins for the 2024 film based on Colleen Hoover’s bestselling novel. Lively would have received $100,000 for an Academy Award nomination and $200,000 for a win, with a cap of $200,000 in total. Additionally, she was offered $75,000 for a win.

The contract also included a provision for Lively to earn $250,000 each time the film reached significant box office milestones, ranging from three to five times its production cost.

On-set amenities proposed for Lively included $1,500 in assistant fees, a personal driver, exclusive access to a pop-out trailer with customary features and a $1,000 per week stipend for training and meals during filming in the greater New York City and New Jersey areas.

Furthermore, she was offered the option to have her two nannies, assistant and a security team flown by private jet for filming days in Las Vegas.

In addition to the financial team, an addendum in the documents mandated that Lively and the film’s producers resolve any disputes through confidential arbitration in Los Angeles, rather than the open court. Ultimately, Lively did not sign the contract.

The unsealed documents come amid an ongoing legal battle between Lively and Baldoni, which began when Lively filed a lawsuit in December 2024.

She alleged that she faced sexual harassment from Baldoni, as well as a retaliatory online smear campaign after voicing her concerns. Baldoni has denied these allegations. The trial for the case of Baldoni and Lively will begin in March 2026.