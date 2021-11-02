Blast in Balochistan’s Kharan wounds 12 people

KHARAN: At least 12 people got wounded in a blast in Balochistan’s Kharan district on Tuesday, police said.

They said an explosive device planted on a motorcycle went off in the district’s Kharan Bazaar. The injured were shifted to a nearby medical facility.

A vehicle and nearby shops were damaged in the explosion, the police said, adding that an investigation into the incident has been launched.

Chief Minister Abdul Qudoos Bazinjo condemned the blast and ordered a probe into it.

“The country’s enemies want to play havoc with the province’s peace,” he said. “Such coward acts of terrorism cannot dim our courage.”

On November 1, at least one person was killed and another sustained injuries after an explosion hit a vehicle in Hub tehsil of Balochistan province.

The blast occurred near a hotel at the main RCD Highway in the Hub district and targeted a vehicle.

