Blast in sewerage line injures eight people in Karachi

KARACHI: At least eight persons received injuries when a blast took place in a sewerage line near Lasbela, a coastal district of Balochistan near Karachi, ARY News reported.

According to police, the blast took place due to gas stuck in a sewerage line near Lasbela. As a result of the blast, eight people sustained burn injuries, while a hotel and several constructions were damaged.

After getting information about the incident, the rescue teams reached the spot and moved the injured to the hospital.

In December 2021, a factory-like building at Shershah Paracha Chowk in Karachi partially collapsed following a powerful explosion, resulting in the death of 15 people including former PTI MNA Alamgir Khan’s father.

At least 15 people lost their lives and 12 sustained wounds in the explosion. Police said it was apparently a gas-related explosion in the nullah.

The building houses a bank and other offices. According to reports, the two-storey building was constructed on a sewerage line. Following the intense explosion, many parked vehicles in the streets were also damaged.