Blast reported on railway track between Jacobabad, Shikarpur

SHIKARPUR: A low-intensity explosion occurred on the railway track between Jacobabad and Shikarpur, near the area of Humayun, police confirmed on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

According to the SSP Shikarpur, the incident is under investigation. He reassured the public that the railway track is completely safe and that train traffic is operating normally.

A police team and the Bomb Disposal Squad were immediately dispatched to the site to assess the situation. Initial investigations indicate that the blast was of low intensity and did not cause any significant damage.

For security reasons, authorities have increased surveillance and monitoring in the area as a precautionary measure. The investigation is ongoing, and officials are examining all possible motives behind the explosion.

Sindh CM takes notice of Shikarpur railway track blast

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has taken notice of the recent blast on the railway track in Shikarpur, describing such acts of terrorism as completely unacceptable.

The Chief Minister directed authorities to arrest the culprits at the earliest and emphasized that law enforcement must take all necessary measures to ensure public safety. He highlighted the sacrifices made to maintain peace and security in the province.

Murad Ali Shah also instructed officials to submit a detailed report on the incident, underlining the importance of swift and thorough action in response to such security threats.

Earlier, a worker of Pakistan Railways was killed in a bomb blast near a railway crossing in Dera Murad Jamali, in the Nasirabad district of Balochistan.

The explosion occurred near the Pat Feeder Canal bridge, shortly after the pilot engine of the Jaffar Express had crossed the railway track. Fortunately, the train and pilot engine narrowly escaped the damage, and a major tragedy was averted. However, the blast damaged the railway track, claiming the life of a worker.

According to police, miscreants attempted to target the Jaffar Express. Following the incident, Jaffar Express was halted at Dera Allah Yar railway station in Jaffarabad district, while several other trains were temporarily stopped at nearby stations as a precaution.

The deceased was identified as Imdad Hussain Khokhar, who was on duty at the time of the explosion. CCTV footage reportedly shows him inspecting a suspicious object on the track when the blast occurred.