Blast near security forces convoy injures two in Bannu

BANNU: A powerful explosion near a security convoy in Bannu, injured two security personnel, ARY News reported.

According to police, the blast took place near the Domail police station, close to the Mangal Mela area.

Unidentified militants had planted explosives along the roadside, which detonated near the convoy. Following the incident, security forces and police launched a search operation in the area to apprehend those militants.

Earlier, an explosion in a Punjab-bound passenger bus left a man dead and seven others injured.

District officials said that the ill-fated bus carrying passengers from Khuzdar to Rawalpindi when reached at Khori on the M-8 highway, a roadside parked car exploded with loud blast, which resulted in death of one person in the bus, while seven others were injured in the incident.

Officials said that the explosives were planted in an Alto car parked on the roadside. “It will be premature to say about the target of the bombing,” officials further said.

Kohat grenade blast

Moreover, a grenade blast in a house in Muhammadzai area of Kohat leave two women dead and two children seriously injured.

Rescue sources said that the injured were admitted at the district headquarters hospital Kohat.

Police officials said that the department inquiring into the hand grenade blast incident.