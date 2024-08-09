Blast on main GT road leaves two critically injured

HANGU: A blast occurred on the Main GT Road in front of the Vocational College in Hangu, critically injuring two individuals, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Khalid, both injured persons were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment, where their condition remains critical.

Following the explosion, the area was swiftly cordoned off by law enforcement agencies, and a search operation is currently underway to ensure the safety of the surrounding vicinity.

The authorities are investigating the cause of the blast and have intensified security measures in the area.