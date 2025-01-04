Blast on passenger bus in Turbat leaves four dead

TURBAT: At least four people were killed and several injured when a blast hit a passenger bus in the Turbat city of Balochistan, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The incident occurred in the Bahman area, where a bus travelling from Karachi to Turbat was targeted in the attack.

Security forces and rescue workers quickly reached the scene and shifted the dead and injured persons to a hospital.

Sources said that several of the injured are in critical condition.

Former SSP Gwadar Zohaib Mohsin and several police personnel are among those injured as his car also being hit in the explosion.

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfaraz Bugti strongly condemned the attack.

Last Month, ISPR said that as many as 43 terrorists have been killed by the Security Forces since December 9 during extensive Intelligence Based Operations (IBOs) conducted in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Balochistan, causing a major setback to Fitna-Al- Khwarij and other terrorist groups operating in Balochistan.

The security forces, after an intense fire exchange, successfully neutralized 10 terrorists in two separate IBOs conducted in Musa Khel and Panjgur Districts of Balochistan. Since 9 December, twenty five terrorists have been killed in Balochistan.

ISPR said that these operations will continue till peace in the area is restored and khawrij are eliminated, as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country.