Blast outside electoral candidate’s office leaves two injured

BANNU: As many as two individuals got injured in a bomb blast that occurred outside the office of the electoral candidate from PK-101, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to the details, a bomb blast – reportedly planted on a motorbike – occurred outside the office of Malik Shah Mohammad, the electoral candidate from PK-101, in which two rickshaw drivers got injured.

The rescue officials swiftly reached the scene and transferred the injured individuals to the nearest hospital for immediate medical assistance, meanwhile, no causality has been reported in the blast.

The police officials stated that the politician, Malik Shah Mohammad, was not present in his office at the time of the bomb blast, meanwhile, the investigation into the case is underway.

Earlier this month, eight individuals including children got injured in a bomb blast that occurred near a hospital in Quetta.

The police officials claimed that a total of three underage children, a policeman, and pedestrians were among the injured individuals in the Quetta bomb blast, while a bomb disposal squad is called after cordoning off the area.

The rescue officials are shifting the injured individuals to the civil hospital for immediate medical assistance.

The Chief Minister of Balochistan strongly condemns the bomb blast in Quetta, which inflicted harm and injuries on innocent civilians, including children.