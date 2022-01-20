Blast rocks Lahore’s Anarkali area, two killed, 25 injured

LAHORE: At least two persons including a child were killed and 25 others were injured in a bomb blast in busy Anarkali area of Lahore, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The injured were transferred to the city’s Mayo Hospital. Around nine injured persons were in a precarious condition, hospital sources said.

The explosion damaged several motorcycles parked at the place of the incident. The impact of the blast also shattered windowpanes.

Security forces personnel cordoned off the area and cleared it from unconcerned persons. The bomb disposal squad initiated investigation of the incident.

Rescue 1122 providing emergency medical aid to injured.

The Medical Superintendent Mayo Hospital has been directed by authorities to declare emergency in the hospital to tackle the situation.

The hospital administration has also been directed to provide best medical facilities to injured.

Assistant Commissioner City Lahore Faizan Ahmed also reached to the hospital.

