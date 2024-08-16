Blast targeting police mobile injures five in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: In a tragic incident, at least five were injured including two cops in a blast targeting police mobile in Peshawar, ARY News reported.

As per details, the police officials stated that the targeted blast occurred on Warsak Road Peshawar injuring five who were rushed to local hospital and bomb disposal squad has also reached the spot of incident.

Last week, an attack was reported on the Marian police station in Bannu, resulting in the death of a pedestrian.

According to local police reports, the attack, left the Station House Officer (SHO) and four other police officers injured, while a pedestrian lost life.

The attackers reportedly fled the scene immediately after the incident. The police launched a manhunt to apprehend the terrorists responsible for the attack.

A day before this incident, a grenade attack on Mach police station was reported from Nasirabad – the district’s headquarters are located at Dera Murad Jamali.

According to local police reports, the incident occurred when the suspects, riding a motorcycle, threw a hand grenade onto the roof of the police station before fleeing the scene.

Fortunately, no casualties were reported as a result of the attack.

The police have launched an investigation to identify and apprehend the culprits responsible for this brazen act of violence.