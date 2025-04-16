Blind dolphin found dead at Sukkur Barrage – video

SUKKUR: A blind dolphin was found dead near Gate No. 5 of the Sukkur Barrage in the Indus River, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

A video of the blind dolphin’s lifeless body floating in polluted water filled with trash and plastic waste has surfaced on social media, sparking concern among environmentalists and animal welfare advocates.

Some locals spotted the dead dolphin and informed the authorities. They said the blind dolphin’s body has been visible for several hours, however, as of the filing of this report, wildlife department officials had yet to arrive and take the carcass into custody.

Initial observations suggest that the dolphin may have died due to shallow water levels in the Indus River.

Experts warn that ongoing water shortages and declining river levels in Sindh pose a serious threat to the endangered Indus River dolphin. As water recedes, dolphins are often stranded in canals or confined to shallow areas, making them more susceptible to injury, death, and human interference.

Earlier, a criminal case was filed against two individuals under the Sindh Wildlife Protection Act 2020 for the killing of an Indus dolphin, a rare species also known as the “Queen of the Indus River,”

The Indus dolphin, which had strayed into the Dadu Canal, was found dead several kilometres (km) away near the Phakka Distributary (commonly known as Amb Mori).

According to Javed Mahar, Conservator of Sindh Wildlife, the culprits removed the Indus dolphin from the canal two days ago, clicked photos, and uploaded them on social media. This act caused the dolphin’s skin to dry, leading to its death.

Upon receiving reports, the Sindh Wildlife Department team in Dadu inspected the site, gathered evidence, and initiated a search operation to rescue the dolphin. Tragically, the dead dolphin was found approximately 8 km away near the village of Gulan Panhor.