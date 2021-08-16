Blind murder case: Police say ‘mother among suspects who killed her son’

SWAT: Police forces have solved a blind murder case in which a woman turned out to be the murderer of her son along with other suspects, ARY News reported on Monday.

Police revealed that a youth had been found dead inside a house in Dherai Zara of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Shangla district a few days ago. The youth had been laid to rest by her mother after terming it as an accidental death.

During the investigation of the mysterious death case, police arrested the woman on suspicions of her involvement in his murder.

READ: MUBASHIR KHOKHAR MURDER PROBE TAKES NEW TURN AS SUSPECT’S MOTHER TAKEN INTO CUSTODY

After conducting the post-mortem of the body again, police investigators ascertained the cause of the youth’s death as he was hanged to death. It emerged that the woman along with other suspects had hanged the youth to death.

Police said that raids are being conducted to arrest other suspects in the murder case.

In another incident, a man has committed suicide after opening fire at his two cousin sisters in a suburban village of Khanewal.

READ: LAHORE BROTHER SHOOTS DEAD MOTHER OF 3 TO SAVE ‘HONOR’

The deceased man was identified as Shehzad who opened fire on two sisters, leaving one dead and the other sustained serious wounds in the incident.

Police said that the wounded girl was shifted to the district hospital in serious condition. Police added that Shahzad was allegedly disappointed over facing rejection of the marriage proposal he gave to his cousin.