Blinken felicitates Anwarul Haq kakar on appointment as caretaker PM

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken felicitated Anwarul Haq kakar on appointment as caretaker Prime Minister (PM) of Pakistan, ARY News reported.

As per details, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that Pakistan should continue preparation for transparent general elections.

Antony Blinken said that the US will continue its support for the economic prosperity of Pakistan.

The Secretary of State further said that the constitution of Pakistan gives freedom of expression and assembly to people.

Earlier today, the Department of State’s Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel said that Pakistan and the United States (US) have shared interests in counterterrorism and regional stability.

In a significant development, the United States has expressed its willingness to collaborate closely with Pakistan to tackle the menace of militant and terrorist groups.

The spokesperson acknowledged the dissolution of the Pakistan National Assembly and government and revealed that Senator Anwarul Haq Kakar has been designated as the caretaker Prime Minister. The United States anticipates close collaboration with the interim government to facilitate the upcoming elections.

Caretaker Prime Minister (PM) of Pakistan Anwarul Haq Kakar assumed his responsibilities after taking the oath of office. After assuming the responsibilities, the caretaker premier sought a detailed briefing from all ministries on important matters.

Senator Anwarul Haq Kakar was selected as Pakistan’s caretaker prime minister, PM Shehbaz and Riaz have sent advice regarding Kakar’s appointment as the caretaker prime minister to President Alvi, the statement added.