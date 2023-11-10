Sec Blinken to address Khalistani activist assasination

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is set to address the tensions between India and Canada, focusing on the assassination of Khalistani leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar during his meeting with Indian leadership today.

Antony Blinken arrived in New Delhi to co-chair the 5th India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue.

Responding to questions regarding the India-Canada tensions and the expulsion of more than 40 Canadian diplomats, Mr. Vedant Patel, Principal Deputy Spokesperson at the US Department of State, stated, “This is something that we are, of course, continuing to engage on with our partners in India, as well as our partners in Canada.”

The United States is committed to diplomatic engagement and actively working towards resolving the escalating tensions between India and Canada.

Since the assassination of Khalistani activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar and the allegations by Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau that Indian agents were behind it, the United States has urged India to cooperate with Canadian investigations. However, India responded by expelling more than 40 Canadian diplomats.

During the press briefing, the discussion also touched upon the United States’ stance on Israeli actions in Gaza. Patel addressed concerns about whether the US is sending the wrong message by not explicitly addressing Israeli brutalities. In response, he emphasized the government’s consistent stance on minimizing civilian casualties in conflict zones.

“From podiums across this government, you have not seen us parse our words about the moral and strategic imperative to minimize and take steps to ensure that civilian casualties aren’t taking place over the course of this conflict,” Patel stated. He continued, “We welcome the news today on this humanitarian pause, and will continue to work at this.”

The U.S. is actively engaging with Israel on the issue, expressing a commitment to advocating for measures that would reduce harm to civilians in conflict zones.