BLINKS defend BLACKPINK amid VMAs lip-sync accusations

The all-girls K-POP band, BLACKPINK has been accused that their MTV VMAs performance on recently released ‘Pink Venom’ was lip-synced and not the live act.

Following the impressive show put up by the K-pop quartet at MTV Video Musics Awards earlier this week, a US-based publication listed the act among one of the worst moments of the night.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

It happened so when the media outlet published an article, which listed the ‘Best’ and ‘Worst’ moments from the big musical night, ranging from ‘Taylor Swift’s surprise’ to ‘Johnny Depp’s cameo’. The same article had the banging performance by the girls, sadly in the latter group.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BLΛƆKPIИK (@blackpinkofficial)

A sub-header ‘Lip-Sync Snafus’ named BLACKPINK along with singers Anitta and Flo Milli as the ‘repeated offenders’ of ‘the conspicuous blunder’. The publication accused performers of investing all of their time in complex dance routines, with no attention being granted to the actual singing.

Soon after the article was published, the band’s fandom known as ‘BLINKS’ attacked the outlet for factless accusations. They explained that the performance was not lip-synced, but performed with AR, and due to the loud AR, the vocals of the girls couldn’t be heard clearly.

(AR is a type of recording which includes the voice of the artist in addition to instrumentals)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BLΛƆKPIИK (@blackpinkofficial)

Here is what the BLINKS wrote in defence on different social sites.

No way they would have lip-synced in the U.S.

Everyone except for that magazine said they did well.

That magazine is a real hit-free topic.

What are you saying, it was live.

BLACKPINK often plays AR on the domestic stage.

AR is often used in big events especially if there are loud cheers.

There are many AR-turned singers besides those singers.

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK bagged the award for the ‘Best Metaverse Performance’ at the VMAs held in New Jersey. Additionally, rapper-vocalist Lisa also received the prize in the ‘Best K-pop’ category, for her chart-topping single ‘LALISA’.

Also read: K-Pop band BLACKPINK drops new single ‘Pink Venom’

Comments