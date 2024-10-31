Oscar-winner Steve McQueen shows war through child’s eyes in new film ‘Blitz’

Oscar winner Steve McQueen had long wanted to make a movie about the Blitz – Germany’s wartime aerial bombing of British cities – but it was seeing a photo of a Black boy waiting to be evacuated that inspired him to explore the theme through a child’s eyes.

His film, Blitz, is based on thorough research and true events, as the British director of ’12 Years a Slave’ and ‘Hunger’ told Reuters in an interview.

While researching another project, he came across the photo of the boy at a train station – one of hundreds of thousands of British children to be evacuated from towns and cities during World War Two.

The film stars Saoirse Ronan as Rita, a Londoner who sends her son George, played by newcomer Elliott Heffernan, to the countryside for safety during the war. But George is determined to return home despite the dangers ahead.

Many of the characters and events George encounters are based on extensive research and documented by author Joshua Levine, who joined the project as a historical adviser, said McQueen.

“I thought, ‘You’ve got to get it right’,” McQueen said.

“In fact, the research sort of just propelled me and inspired me to the story and George’s odyssey through London at that time. It was exciting because you found all these characters, all these facts, which most people unfortunately didn’t know, and you want to sort of illuminate them on screen.”