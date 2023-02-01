Blogger fined millions for eating great white shark

A food blogger from China was fined more than Rs300,000 for illegally buying and eating a great white shark.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

The blogger named Tizi is famous for posting mukbang videos. In mukbang videos, a person is seen eating a large quantity of food and addressing the audience via live streaming.

Related – WATCH: Man comes face-to-face with great white shark

According to the US news agency Bloomberg, she shared videos – which have been deleted – of her purchasing the great white shark for 7,700 yuan (Rs305,530) from Alibaba in China’s Sichuan province. One of the clips showed her slicing and preparing the 6.6-foot shark for her meal.

Related – WATCH: Man cooks, eats giant ostrich egg in European forest

“It may look vicious, but its meat is truly super tender,” she was quoted saying. She was seen cutting the shark in half and barbecuing its tail and boiling its head in the broth too.

Related – Great white shark leaps out of sea, bears its teeth at a boat

It is pertinent to mention that white sharks are endangered species in the country under the Wild Animal Protection Law.

The people, locals and tourists, are slapped with hefty fines if they break the law by transporting, buying, and selling them.

Comments