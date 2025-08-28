Blood moon eclipse to light up skies over Pakistan on THIS day

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said that the country will witness its first blood moon eclipse of the year during the night between September 7 and 8.

According to a statement issued by the PMD, the rare celestial event occurs during a total lunar eclipse, during which the moon appears red due to the Earth’s shadow, hence the name “Blood Moon.”

The lunar eclipse will begin on September 7 at 8:28 PM with the penumbral phase, followed by the partial eclipse starting at 9:27 PM. The eclipse will reach its peak at 11:12 PM and the partial phase will end at 12:57 AM on September 8. The eclipse will completely conclude at 1:55 AM, making the total duration approximately 5 hours and 27 minutes.

A part from Pakistan, the Blood Moon will be visible across much of the world, including Asia, Europe, Africa, Australia, and the Pacific region. Countries such as India, Bangladesh, China, Japan, and Saudi Arabia are also expected to experience the full view of this astronomical event. Observers in parts of western North America and eastern South America will also be able to witness the eclipse.