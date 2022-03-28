Bloodbath at cockfight in Mexico, 20 dead

At least 20 people were reported dead after a group of gunmen stormed an illegal cockfight in Michoacan town of Mexico, The Guardian reported.

Witnesses and officials claim that the attack was pre-planned.

The attackers, dressed in military uniforms, arrived at the location at 10.30 pm on Sunday and opened fire with assault rifles at the crowd.

The attackers also use two trucks to block the road leading to the cockfighting arena.

A video filmed by a nearby witness captured the sound of the gunfire which was heard from some miles away.

Leaked photos from the venue showed bodies scattered inside and outside the building, and barriers and chairs knocked all over the venue.

According to the Mexican police, 19 bodies including three women were found at the location, while another victim is reported to die en route to the hospital. Over 100 shells from 7.62 calibre rifles littered the ground, the police added.

National Guard troops and the Mexican army has been deployed to capture the attackers on Monday.

Although illegal in Mexico, Cockfighting remains a popular pastime for many people in Mexico, but the fights are often held discreetly.

