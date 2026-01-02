Bloomberg highlights inflation relief, economic stability in Pakistan

Global financial data monitoring agency Bloomberg has confirmed a notable reduction in inflation and stability in economic policy in Pakistan.

According to details, Bloomberg released its latest assessment report on Pakistan, highlighting a notable decline in inflation and the steadying of economic policy.

The report notes that signs of price stability are increasingly evident in Pakistan, alongside improvements in economic governance.

It states that inflation in December stood at 5.6%, lower than both market expectations and November’s 6.1%.

The report also highlights a substantial easing in food price pressures, with food inflation contained at 3.24%. Improved agricultural output and better food availability have contributed to market stability, providing tangible relief for consumers.

Bloomberg noted that inflation coming in below forecasts has boosted market confidence and affirmed the correct direction of economic policy.

In response to this stability, the State Bank of Pakistan reduced the policy rate by 50 basis points, bringing interest rates to their lowest level in nearly 36 years.

The report further suggests that lower interest rates are expected to make financing relatively easier for business activity and investment, while price stability sends positive signals for the investment climate.

According to Bloomberg, the decline in inflation has improved purchasing power and increased the prospects of consumer relief. December’s data indicate that the results of government and monetary policy measures are beginning to materialise.

The report concludes that a sustained fall in inflation is a clear indication of strengthened foundations for mid-term economic stability and improved governance.