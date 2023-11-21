‘Blue Bloods’ to end after 13 years

The long-running American TV series, ‘Blue Bloods’ will end with the upcoming two-part season 14.

The upcoming 18-episodic season 14 of ‘Blue Bloods’, set to be aired in two parts in 2024, will be the final instalment for the long-running police drama, starring Tom Selleck, Donnie Wahlberg, Will Estes, Bridget Moynahan and Vanessa Ray among others, confirmed Selleck in a statement on Monday.

“For the past 13 years, it has been an honour and a privilege to work on a show that not only celebrates the men and women who protect and serve in New York City but also displayed the importance of family,” stated the actor, who essayed Commissioner Frank Reagan throughout 13-years long run of the CBS hit.

“Working alongside these incredible actors, writers, producers, directors and crew has been a dream come true and I’m grateful to have been a part of this extraordinary group for over 275 episodes. Thank you to CBS Studios and CBS Network for their steadfast support and we offer heartfelt gratitude to the fans who gathered with us for dinner every Friday night,” he added.

According to the details, the first part of the final season, consisting of 10 episodes, will start airing in mid-February 2024 on CBS and Paramount+, while the final eight episodes of the show will follow around fall.

The series, which has been a part of the broadcaster’s legacy and ruled the Friday night timeslot since its debut in 2010, has aired a total of 275 episodes till now and will end at 293.

