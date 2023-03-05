‘Blue Sky On Earth’: Japan’s Majestic Valley Of Flowers

Recently captured in a viral video shared by Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Hari Chandana, the breathtaking valley has become a sensation on social media.

According to The Indian Express, the video was taken at the Zen Shin Hitachi Seaside Park on the coast of Ibaraki Prefecture in Japan.

The publication stated that the park includes around 4.2 hectares of the Nemophila menziesii plant. It also has 32,000 kochia (summer cypress) plants alongside 500 varieties of narcissus, 230 varieties of tulips, and 120 kinds of roses.

Hari Chandana posted the video, asking the viewers to write a caption for it.

Since it was first shared on Thursday, the clip has garnered over 72.4K views on Twitter.

The park is covered in bright colours, courtesy of the flowers, throughout the year. It makes for a lovely tourist spot.

