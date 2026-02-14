BNP calls for strengthening Pakistan, Bangladesh ties for 'peaceful region'

ISLAMABAD: The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) on Saturday thanked President Asif Ali Zardari for his warm congratulations and thoughtful message following its victory in Bangladesh’s general elections.

The BNP secured a decisive two-thirds majority on Friday. Led by Tarique Rahman, the party is set to return to power after a 20-year hiatus.

Rahman, the son of BNP founder and former President Ziaur Rahman, is widely expected to be sworn in as the next Prime Minister.

In a post on its official X account, the BNP stated: “Bangladesh and Pakistan share a history that has seen both challenges and cooperation. Yet our peoples have continued to value dialogue, respect, and regional engagement. We remain hopeful that in the years ahead, our two countries will further strengthen constructive ties, expand economic and people-to-people connections, and work together for a more peaceful and prosperous South Asia.”

The BNP also responded to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s message on X, stating that Bangladesh acknowledges the recent positive momentum in bilateral engagements and remains open to fostering a forward-looking relationship with Pakistan based on mutual respect, sovereign equality, and constructive dialogue.

The party further said it looked forward to exploring avenues of practical cooperation that would contribute to regional peace, stability, and shared progress in South Asia.

Earlier, President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had extended their felicitations to Tarique Rahman on BNP’s landslide victory and congratulated the people of Bangladesh on their successful, peaceful polls.

Reaffirming Pakistan’s support for Bangladesh’s sovereignty and democratic aspirations, President Zardari said Islamabad looked forward to working with the new government to enhance cooperation in trade, defence, cultural exchanges and regional forums.

He remarked that the elections presented an opportunity for South Asia to move beyond past phases in which regional cooperation — including within the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) — had been held back. He noted that SAARC, founded in Dhaka in 1985, had faced challenges that limited its effectiveness in recent years.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif shared that he telephoned the BNP Chairman to personally extend his greetings and commend him on his party’s splendid electoral success.

