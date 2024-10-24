BNP Mengal former lawmaker arrested on terror charges

ISLAMABAD: Balochistan National Party Mengal’s (BNP-M) former lawmaker Akhtar Hussain Langove has been arrested in a case pertaining to ‘assaulting’ Senate stadd, ARY News reported citing police sources.

The former MNA has been taken into custody in a case registered under the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997 at the secretariat police station.

Earlier, BNP-Mengal chief Akhtar Mengal and his associates including Akhtar Hussain Langove, Shafi Muhammad, Ahmed Nawaz, Mir Jahanzeb Mengal, Akhtar Hussain, and Shafiq Turkai were booked at the Secretariat police station.

The BNP-Mengal chief and others were booked on a complaint of Jameel Ahmed, the Joint Secretary Admin of the Senate, for allegedly engaging in violent altercations and assaulting staff of the upper house during passage of the 26th constitutional amendment.

It is to be noted here that Senator Qasim Roonjho of BNP-Mengal resigned from the Senate on October 22. He withdrew his previous claims that powerful people had abducted him and forced him to support the 26th amendment to the constitution.

Qasim Roonjho claimed that party president Sardar Akhtar Mengal, together with party lawmakers and activists, had compelled him to conduct a press conference shortly after he made those grave accusations.

He clarified that all he was doing was reading from a prepared statement that contained claims of kidnapping.