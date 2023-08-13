BNP’s Mengal unhappy with appointment of Anwarul Haq Kakar as caretaker PM

Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M) Chairman Akhtar Mengal on Sunday expressed reservations over the coalition government’s decision to choose Senator Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar as the caretaker prime minister, ARY News reported.

In his letter to PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, BNP-M chief Sardar Akhtar Mengal stated that the appointment of BAP Senator Anwaarul Haq Kakar as the caretaker prime minister by the outgoing coalition government has “widened the distance” between allied parties PML-N and Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M).

He further accused the PML-N of “forgetting” the “conspiracies and unconstitutional” actions of the former military ruler and president general (retd) Pervez Musharraf and former chief of army staff General (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa.

محترم جناب میاں محمد نواز شریف صاحب ، @NawazSharifMNS

امید ہے آپ بمعہ اہلِ خانہ خیریت سے ہونگے میرہ آج کا میسج گزشتہ میسج مورخہ ۲۲ جولائی ۲۰۲۲ کا تسلسل ہے کیونکہ جن مسائل کا ذکر میں نے پہلے کیا تھا کاش کہ اُن میں کمی آتی لیکن حزبِ روایت ان میں اضافہ ہوتا گیا اس کا الزام کسی… — Akhtar Mengal (@sakhtarmengal) August 13, 2023

Mengal further said that taking decisions without the confidence of allies will only perpetuate the mistrust between larger and small provinces.

He wrote that renaming the Gwadar airport after Feroz Khan Noon — a former prime minister — was shocking as Balochistan’s population may not even be aware of his name.

Senator Anwarul Haq Kakar was named as Pakistan’s caretaker prime minister, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said on Saturday.

It is pertinent to mention here that Shehbaz Sharif would be given a farewell guard of honour on August 14 while caretaker prime minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar would take the oath of office on the same day.