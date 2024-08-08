Board announced result of matric exam 2024

PESHAWAR: The matriculation results were announced by eight educational boards across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including the Peshawar Board, with female students securing the top positions, ARY News reported on Thursday.

A total of three female students from the Peshawar Board have jointly secured the first position, each scoring exactly 1176 marks. The top students, Sania Saafi, Saeeda Sawera, and Marwa Alam, have been declared the joint first-position holders.

Ayeza Ayaz secured the second position with 1175 marks, while Jafar Shah claimed the third position with 1174 marks.

The overall pass rate for candidates in the Peshawar Board’s class 10 exams was an impressive 87%.

Earlier, all Boards of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISEs) in Punjab announced matric results in 2024.

As per details, Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Sahiwal, BISE DG Khan, BISE Faisalabad, BISE Gujranwala, BISE Bahawalpur, BISE Multan, BISE Rawalpindi, BISE Lahore, and BISE Sargodha have uploaded the results on their respective websites.

The results have been published simultaneously on the websites of all BISEs in Punjab.