Pakistan formally decides to attend first Gaza Board of Peace meeting: sources

Pakistan has formally decided to participate in the first meeting of the Gaza Board of Peace, ARY News reported citing sources.

According to sources, the meeting is scheduled to take place on February 19 and will be chaired by US President Donald Trump. Pakistan will be represented either by the Prime Minister or the Deputy Prime Minister, who will attend on behalf of the country.

Sources said the session will focus on the evolving situation in Gaza, with participants expected to deliberate on measures aimed at promoting peace and stability in the region.

The Board of Peace meeting will also include discussions on future strategies and a possible framework for addressing humanitarian, political, and security concerns linked to the ongoing crisis.

Pakistan’s decision to formally join the meeting underscores its engagement in diplomatic efforts concerning regional and international peace initiatives.

Officials believe the participation will provide an opportunity to present Pakistan’s perspective on the situation in Gaza and contribute to dialogue on coordinated global responses.

While no further details about the agenda or participating delegations were disclosed, the gathering is being viewed as an important platform for consultations on conflict resolution and long-term stability.

Further announcements regarding Pakistan’s representation and outcomes of the meeting are expected closer to the date.

On Feburary 07, 2026, Axios reported that the White House was planning the first leaders meeting for President Donald Trump’s “Board of Peace” in relation to Gaza on February 19.

The plans for the meeting, which would also be a fundraising conference for Gaza reconstruction, were in early stages and could still change, Axios reported.

The Board of Peace meeting is planned to be held at the U.S. Institute of Peace in Washington, the report added, noting that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is scheduled to meet Trump at the White House on February 18, a day before the planned meeting.

The White House and the U.S. State Department did not respond to requests for comment at that time.