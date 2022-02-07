Boards showing parking fee installed in Karachi South

KARACHI: Following the orders of the Sindh High Court (SHC), the administration of Karachi’s South district Monday has installed boards showing the official rates of the parking, ARY News reported.

The boards have been installed at Bolton Market, Kharadar, Jama Cloth, I.I. Chundrigar and other areas of the South district.

The boards state that the official parking fee of a motorbike is Rs10, while Rs20 is the fee fixed for the parking of vehicles and rickshaws at the commercial areas of the area.

Rs50 will be charged from the passenger coach and Rs30 from Hiace Datsun. For the convenience of the citizen, a complaint number is also shown on the board to report excessive parking fees.

The municipal commissioner has warned of strict action against the contractors charging excessive fees from the masses.

Last month, the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation had announced to auction the charged parking spaces across the city after its report found illegal contractors of some 162 spaces fleecing people.

KMC has, via a notification, announced an auction for one year of the 70 spaces of charged vehicle parking which would open on February 8.

The notification also noted that on these auctioned spaces, no more than officially fixed fees would be charged from the people.

