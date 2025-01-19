Boat Capsize: Families refuse to share details of smuggling agents

GUJRAT: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has registered three cases of the Mauritania boat capsize incident.

FIA has said that the victims’ families refuse to share details of human smugglers.

The agents involved in the human smuggling had opted the Senegal route, sources at the FIA said.

Sources said that a dispute over the money between the foreign and Pakistani agents was started in Mauritania. “The Pakistanis had refused to travel in the boat of the foreign smuggling agents,” FIA sources shared.

FIA said that the families of the victims of the boat incident refused to share the details of the human smugglers with the investigation agency despite their losses.

Two agents of Darya Khatana village of Gujrat were successfully escaped from arrests.

The spokesperson of Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has confirmed that 21 Pakistani nationals survived the recent boat tragedy in Morocco.

The Pakistani embassy in Rabat was promptly mobilized to assist the affected citizens, according to the ministry’s spokesman.

The embassy arranged immediate provisions, including food, water, medicines, and clothing for the survivors. Local authorities at the Moroccan port providing shelter and medical aid to the stranded Pakistanis, as per the spokesperson’s statement.

A consular team from the embassy is currently in Morocco overseeing the relief operation, ensuring the well-being of the citizens.

The Foreign Office earlier said that a boat carrying 80 passengers, including several Pakistani nationals, setting off from Mauritania, capsized near the Moroccan port of Dakhla.

Migrant rights group Walking Borders said on Thursday that 44 of those presumed to have drowned were from Pakistan.