Boat carrying flood victims upturns near Panu Aqil

SUKKUR: A boat carrying people and cargo was upturned in flood-hit katcha area of Sadhuja near Panu Aqil, reports said on Saturday.

The water level increasing in Indus River, the boat traveling from katcha area faced mishap owing to strong currents in the river.

Local villagers onboard the boat swam in the river to safety and avoid any loss of life, affected people said.

However, a motorbike, grain and other things carried by the boat buried in the river water.

People are evacuating on large scale from the flood hit katcha area themselves on large scale while the government sponsored relief activities are invisible in the flood hit area, local residents said.

The katcha area of most districts has been completely inundated in the floodwater and the crops standing at the agriculture land have also submerged.

The Indus River has been in high flood at Guddu Barrage in medium flood at Sukkur as the major flood flow entering in Sindh from Punjab.