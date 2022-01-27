Boat Capsize: Search for untraced five fishermen underway

THATTA: The search operation continuing for the five untraced fishermen drowned in a boat capsize incident near Keti Bandar, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Divers of the Pakistan Navy and Edhi rescue teams taking part in the rescue operation, local Assistant Commissioner said.

The Navy also engaged in mud-walk seach on islands, the official said.

Seven dead bodies of drowned fishermen have been traced in the search operation so far.

Yesterday three more bodies of the ill-fated fishing boat were retrieved from the sea.

The fishermen were reported missing on Saturday after boats capsized due to strong winds in the Hajamro Creek near Keti Bandar in district Thatta due to strong winds and rough weather in the sea.

Following the incident, a search led by the Pakistan Navy to trace missing fishermen. Navy’s helicopters and boats also carried out operation for the survivors and bodies of the untraced fishermen.

Commissioner Hyderabad imposed seven days’ ban on fishing in the sea and canals in Thatta, Sujawal and Badin districts under section 144.

