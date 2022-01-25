Boat with 39 school students, teachers capsizes in Khanpur Dam

RAWALPINDI: A boat carrying 35 school students and four teachers on Tuesday capsized in Khanpur Dam, ARY News reported.

A group of school children along with their teachers came for recreational purposes at the Khanpur Dam when the incident occurred.

Rescue sources said all 35 children have been rescued from the dam and moved to the hospital, from which the condition of four kids is said to be critical, while a body of a teacher has also been fished out from the dam.

The rescue sources said the boat capsized due to overloading, while the incident could have been avoided if the administration had taken notice of the matter.

Separately, a boat carrying 16 fishermen capsized near Keti Bandar on Saturday.

A spokesperson of the Fisher Folk Forum had said that out of 16 four fishermen survived the boat incident, while a search had been underway to trace the remaining fishermen.

“Pakistan Navy’s teams have launched search for the untraced 12 fishermen,” FFF spokesperson had said.

