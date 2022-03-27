Boater kills drowning man in ‘self-defence’ after rescuing him

A man while being on a boat with his wife rescued a drowning man and later shot him, however, the authorities said that he would not be charged as he acted in self defence.

The incident occurred in United States an unidentified 74-year-old man was in a boat with his wife on Lake Keowee in South Carolina when he spotted 29-year-old Nathan Drew Morgan and a woman in distress in the water without life jackets.

The couple aboard the boat pulled Morgan and the woman onto safety after they had tumbled off their jet ski.

However, the situation took a turn when Morgan “became agitated and began assaulting the couple on the pontoon,” Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said.

He was once again pushed back into the water in a bid to deescalate the situation but was later pulled back by the old couple. However, during the second encounter, the old man shot the drowning man in ‘self-defence’ because he feared for his and his wife’s life.

The older man shot Morgan and he bled out on the boat. Police now say that the older man will not be charged criminally for the shooting and that he thought Morgan was threatening his life.

