Australian cricket legend Bob Simpson passes away

Former Australian cricket captain Bob Simpson has died at the age of 89 on Saturday, August 16.

A towering personality in the game, Bob Simpson played 62 Test matches for Australia before later becoming the team’s first full-time head coach, where he was instrumental in reviving Australian cricket during the late 1980s and 1990s.

Bob Simpson made his Test debut against South Africa in 1957 and went on to compile 4,869 runs at an impressive average of 46.81, with 10 centuries and 27 half-centuries.

Initially brought in as an all-rounder, he eventually cemented his place as a reliable opening batter through the 1960s.

Besides his batting, Bob Simpson contributed with his leg-spin, taking 71 Test wickets, and was widely admired for his sharp reflexes in the slips.

After retiring in 1968, he made a remarkable comeback in 1978, at the age of 41, to once again captain Australia during the turbulent era of World Series Cricket.

Cricket Australia chairman Mike Baird paid tribute to Simpson, describing him as one of the legends of the sport.

“Bob Simpson was a brilliant opening batsman, an outstanding slips fielder, and a useful spin bowler. He became a cornerstone of the Australian side in the 1960s and later an influential leader as captain and coach,” Baird said.

He also praised Bob Simpson’s willingness to return from retirement to steady the national team and highlighted the strong foundation he built as a coach for Australia’s golden era.

Simpson also had a brief stint as a consultant for India during the 1999 World Cup in England and was honored with induction into the ICC Hall of Fame in 2013.

