Bob Vylan say they are ‘being targeted’ for questioning government

British punk-rap duo Bob Vylan say they are ‘being targeted’ for speaking up on the Gaza war and questioning the government’s silence, during their Glastonbury performance.

In a joint statement with the other half of the punk-rap duo, Bob Vylan’s lead vocalist rejected the antisemitism claims over their onstage chants against the IDF (Israel Defence Forces) during their Saturday set at the Glastonbury Festival, and maintained that they are being targeted only to cause distraction from the real issue.

Notably, in the heat of their viral Glastonbury performance, featuring anti-IDF and Israel chants, Bob Vylan had their U.S. visas cancelled for the upcoming tour, in addition to a police probe in the U.K., and being dropped by their talent agency, UTA.

According to the duo, they are being targeted because they dared to question the silence of their government towards atrocities in Gaza.

“We are not for the death of jews, arabs, or any other race or group of people. We are for the dismantling of a violent military machine,” read their statement on Instagram. “A military machine whose own soldiers were told to use ‘unnecessary lethal force’ against innocent civilians waiting for aid. A machine that has destroyed most of Gaza.”

“We, like those in the spotlight before us, are not the story. We are a distraction from the story, and whatever sanctions we receive will be a distraction. The government doesn’t want us to ask why they remain silent in the face of atrocity? To ask why they aren’t doing more to stop the killing? to feed the starving?” they asserted further, adding that the more time they would spend talking about the duo, the less they would for answering the criminal inaction.

“We are being targeted for speaking up. We are not the first, we will not be the last, and if you care for the sanctity of human life and freedom of speech, we urge you to speak up, too,” they concluded, reiterating, ‘Free Palestine’.

