Bobby Deol reacts to Pakistani superfan’s viral birthday wish

Former Bollywood actor Bobby Deol found an admirer across the border, who manage to celebrate his birthday without fail each year.

Manal Faheem Khan from Pakistan expressed her love for the 90’s famed Bollywood actor Bobby Deol on the micro-blogging site, stating her wish to get a response from the celeb this year, and was left elated with the acknowledgment from the actor’s side.

Twitter, I require your help. It’s Bobby Deol’s birthday on 27th Jan & I celebrate it every year. This year, I wish to hear from the man himself so that he knows that a random girl in Pakistan marks her calendar on the 27th of Jan ever year. Also, HAPPY BIRTHDAY @thedeol 🥳👑🎉 pic.twitter.com/1Vo6Vkit3p — Manal Faheem Khan (@ManalFaheemKhan) January 25, 2022

Two days ahead of his 53rd birthday, Manal took to Twitter on Tuesday to share a picture of the cake which featured an image of Deol with a wish: ‘Happy Birthday Bobby’. “It’s Bobby Deol’s birthday on 27th Jan & I celebrate it every year. This year, I wish to hear from the man himself so that he knows that a random girl in Pakistan marks her calendar on the 27th of Jan ever year”, read her tweet.

Thank you so much for your love and always being there for me … ever so great ful ❤️! Wishing you the best in life… God bless you! — Bobby Deol (@thedeol) January 25, 2022

Khan’s wish was granted with a sweet response from the ‘Race 3’ actor, saying, “Thank you so much for your love and always being there for me … ever so great ful! Wishing you the best in life… God bless you!”.

Expressing her excitement, the superfan tweeted “Bobby Deol, you have no idea how much this means to me. Thank you for replying! Will be celebrating your birthday next year too!”.

Bobby Deol, you have no idea how much this means to me. Thank you for replying! Will be celebrating your birthday next year too! https://t.co/ckn5NmPMj1 — Manal Faheem Khan (@ManalFaheemKhan) January 25, 2022

With his debut dating back to 1995, the star has quite a fan following even in 2022. Deol was last seen in a web series ‘Aashram‘ two years ago, where his performance was applauded much.

Here is wishing him a very joyous birthday.

