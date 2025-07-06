Bobby Jenks dead at 44: Inside his family life and marriage

Former Major League Baseball pitcher Bobby Jenks has died at the age of 44. He was married to Eleni Tzitzivacos. The Chicago White Sox, one of the two teams he played for during his MLB career, confirmed his death.

Bobby Jenks died in Sintra, Portugal, after battling a form of stomach cancer called adenocarcinoma. The cancer had spread throughout his stomach, leading to his death on July 4, 2025.

Bobby Jenks was best known for his powerful pitching and for helping the Chicago White Sox win the World Series in 2005. He was also a two-time All-Star and later played for the Boston Red Sox before retiring due to health problems.

At the time of his death, Bobby Jenks was married to Eleni Tzitzivacos, an actress, model, and businesswoman.

According to Bobby Jenks wife social media, she acted in the 2020 sci-fi comedy-drama Emmageddon and founded two businesses Moosa Jewels and Mia Anasa Retreats. Together, Jenks and Tzitzivacos had two children: Zeno and Kate.

Bobby Jenks also had four older children Cuma, Nolan, Rylan, and Jackson from his first marriage to Adele Romkee.

The baseball world has mourned the loss of Bobby Jenks, remembering his talent, achievements, and contributions to the game.

Bobby Jenks family including his wife Eleni and his six children now grieve the passing of a husband and father who left a strong mark on and off the field.

Read More: Cubs sideline Jameson Taillon, reveal when he’s set to return

In other news, in a fresh setback for the Chicago Cubs, the team has placed starting pitcher Jameson Taillon on the 15-day injured list due to a strained right calf.

According to ESPN, The injury happened during a training session, and Taillon is expected to miss over a month of action. This is a major blow for the Cubs, who are already dealing with several injuries in their pitching rotation.

To fill the roster spot, the Cubs have recalled Jordan Wicks from Triple-A Iowa.

However, manager Craig Counsell has confirmed that Chris Flexen is more likely to step into the starting rotation during Taillon’s absence.

Flexen, currently used as a long reliever, has past experience as a starter and has impressed in his recent appearances.