Bodies of eight Pakistanis killed in Iran arrive in Bahawalpur

Bodies of eight Pakistanis, who were brutally killed in Iran were transported to Bahawalpur airport by a special aircraft late night on Wednesday.

The aircraft landed in the Iranian city of Zahedan to collect the bodies before flying them back to Pakistan.

A solemn condolence ceremony was held at the airport to honour the deceased, with both civil and military officials in attendance.

Iranian officials, including the governor of Zahedan and other senior representatives, also attended the ceremony and paid tribute to the slain Pakistanis.

The bodies were later transported to Ahmedpur Sharqia, the native town of the deceased by road.

Eight Pakistani nationals were killed on Saturday in the village of Hazabad, located in the Mehrstan district of Iran’s Sistan and Baluchestan province.

The victims identified as mechanics were shot dead while working at a workshop.

The workshop owner, Dilshad, and his son Naeem, along with Jafar, Danish, and Nasir, all hailing from Punjab, are among the victims.

The embassy of Iran strongly condemned the cowardly attack on Pakistani citizens.

“Terrorism is a longstanding plague and a shared threat to the entire region,” stated the spokesperson for the Iranian Embassy.

The embassy stated that treacherous elements, in collusion with international terrorists, are targeting peace and stability.