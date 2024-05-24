Body chopped, skin peeled: Gruesome details emerge in Bangladesh MP’s murder case

A member of Bangladesh’s ruling party was found murdered in India’s city of Kolkata on Wednesday morning, more than a week after the lawmaker went missing.
The MP, Anwarul Azim Anar, had been missing since May 14, two days after he arrived in Kolkata.
Startling revelations from the investigation have shown how the crime was meticulously planned and carried out.
The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of West Bengal arrested Jihad Hawladar, an illegal immigrant from Bangladesh who lived in Mumbai.
How Bangladesh MP was killed?
Circumstantial evidence indicates that the lawmaker was first strangled and then his body was cut into several pieces to be disposed off across Kolkata, police said.
“Investigation indicated that the Bangladeshi parliamentarian fell into a honey trap laid by a woman who was also close to the victim’s friend,” say investigators.
Hawladar reportedly told the police that after killing Anar, the group proceeded to skin the body, remove all the flesh, and mince it to ensure any possibility of identification.
The remains were then packed into plastic bags, with the bones cut into small pieces. These packets were transported and disposed of across Kolkata, the suspect allegedly said.
The police say they are trying to ascertain additional information on the location of the body parts of the killed Bangladesh politician.