Body formed to look into transfer of DISCOS control to provinces

ISLAMABAD: Federal government has formed a seven members’ committee to look into technical and commercial aspects of transfer of the DISCOS control to provinces, ARY News reported.

According to sources, federal government has issued the terms of reference (TORs) of the committee, headed by Additional Secretary (Power) Zafar Abbas. Managing Director NTDC and CEO CPPA have also been included in the committee.

The officials of legal, technical and financial departments of the power planning and monitoring company have also been included in the committee.

Deputy secretary DISCOS of the Power Division will also be a member of the committee, sources said.

The seven members’ committee will look over the technical and commercial aspects of transfer of the power distribution companies control to provinces.

The body will submit its comprehensive report to the power division within 10 days.

It is to be mentioned here that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had recently chaired a high-level meeting to discuss handing over the power distribution companies (DISCOS) to provinces.

The meeting was informed that transferring these companies to provinces was a constitutional requirement, which would also help curb the power theft.

The federal government, in collaboration with the provinces, had devised a strategy to reduce losses of the DISCOs.

Reiterating his resolve to curb the elements involved in the power theft, PM said that the federal government would also extend technical support to the provinces for their capacity building.

