Body of Gaza hostage handed over on Tuesday identified

Authorities in Israel on Wednesday confirmed that the latest remains handed over by Gaza militants this week were that of an Israeli hostage held in the Palestinian territory.

“Following the identification process by the National Centre of Forensic Medicine, representatives of the army informed the family of the deceased captive, Dror Or, that their relative had been repatriated to Israel,” read a statement released by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office.

Earlier on Tuesday Israel said a delay by Palestinian militant group Islamic Jihad in handing over a hostage body it said it had found in Gaza was a “violation” of the ceasefire.

The armed wing of Islamic Jihad said it had located on Monday the body of a hostage during search operations in the central Gaza Strip.

A source in Islamic Jihad, confirmed the body belonged to one of the last three hostages held by militants in the territory.

“In light of the Islamic Jihad’s announcement regarding the location of findings related to a deceased hostage, Israel views with severity the delay in their immediate transfer,” the office of Prime Minister said in a statement.

At the start of the US-brokered ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, which came into effect on October 10, militants were holding 20 living hostages and 28 bodies of deceased captives.

Hamas has since released all the living hostages and returned the remains of 26 dead hostages, in line with the ceasefire terms.

In exchange, Israel has released nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners in its custody and returned the bodies of hundreds of dead Palestinians.