web analytics
31.9 C
Karachi
Monday, July 7, 2025
PSL 10
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
- Advertisement -

Body of Karachi youth drown in Thar Parkar dam recovered

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

THAR PARKAR: The dead body of a Karachi youth drown in a dam of Nangarparkar has been retrieved, officials said on Monday.

“Muhammad Talha of Karachi’s Garden area, who arrived in Thar with friends for a leisure trip, was drowned in Maya dam”, SHO Nangarparkar police Piambar Sharma said.

“A large number of tourists had reached Karoonjhar hills yesterday to enjoy the nature,” police official said.

“More than 10 tourists were stranded in flashfloods during the rainfall,” police said.

Official said that remaining visitors were rescued with the help of the local volunteers.

It is to be mentioned here that in recent days large number of people from Karachi and other cities visit Thar Parkar to see pristine desert landscape in rainy weather.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

After Pakistan's crushing response. Will India ever resort to cowardly attacks like Operation Sindoor again?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2025 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.