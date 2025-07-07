Body of Karachi youth drown in Thar Parkar dam recovered

THAR PARKAR: The dead body of a Karachi youth drown in a dam of Nangarparkar has been retrieved, officials said on Monday.

“Muhammad Talha of Karachi’s Garden area, who arrived in Thar with friends for a leisure trip, was drowned in Maya dam”, SHO Nangarparkar police Piambar Sharma said.

“A large number of tourists had reached Karoonjhar hills yesterday to enjoy the nature,” police official said.

“More than 10 tourists were stranded in flashfloods during the rainfall,” police said.

Official said that remaining visitors were rescued with the help of the local volunteers.

It is to be mentioned here that in recent days large number of people from Karachi and other cities visit Thar Parkar to see pristine desert landscape in rainy weather.