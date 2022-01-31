Body of fisherman drowned in Keti Bandar boat incident recovered

THATTA: Another dead body of a fisherman recovered, who was drowned in an incident in which three boats were capsized near Keti Bandar on January 22, ARY News reported on Monday.

“Twelve fishermen were untraced in the boats capsize incident, in which 46 fishermen were drowned in the sea,” rescue sources said.

“Thirty-four fishermen were rescued promptly while 12 were missing. The divers have retrieved 10 dead bodies and a search operation has been underway in the sea for two untraced fishermen,” sources said.

Divers of the Pakistan Navy and Edhi rescue teams were taking part in the rescue operation, local Assistant Commissioner earlier said.

The Navy was also engaged in mud-walk search on islands, the official said.

The fishermen were reported missing on Saturday after boats capsized in Hajamro Creek near the coastal town of Keti Bandar in district Thatta due to strong winds and rough weather in the sea.

Commissioner Hyderabad imposed seven days’ ban on fishing in the sea and canals in Thatta, Sujawal and Badin districts under section 144 after the incident.

