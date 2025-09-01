Body of missing boy found in Karachi's open manhole

KARACHI: The body of a teenage boy was recovered from an open manhole near a private school in Sultanabad area of Karachi on Monday, police said.

The deceased was identified as 15-year-old Abu Bakar, who had been missing since Friday. Police said the body appeared to be two to three days old.

The body has been shifted to hospital for postmortem to determine the exact cause of death. Police added that investigations are underway.

Residents of the area complained that several manholes in Sultanabad remain uncovered, posing serious risks to the public.

