Boeing company team arrives in Pakistan

KARACHI: A team from the aircraft manufacturer giant Boeing has arrived in Pakistan, ARY News reported on Sunday, citing sources.

The Boeing officials are scheduled to visit Karachi Airport tomorrow, where Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) officials will brief them on the airport’s facilities and runways. The team will also visit the CAA headquarters, the sources said.

Additionally, there is a possibility of a meeting between Boeing officials and Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) representatives.

Private companies interested in acquiring Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) have sought detailed information on the airline’s daily flight operations.

Sources told ARY News that the companies have also sought details of PIA’s daily flights, including domestic and international routes.

The private companies also sought information regarding airline’s revenue generated from premium flights and air service agreements with other countries. They have also requested for complete information of PIA’s aircraft fleet.