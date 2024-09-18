Boeing to temporarily furlough large number of US executives

Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg said Wednesday the planemaker will temporarily furlough numerous US executives and other employees after about 30,000 machinists went on strike Friday, halting production of its 737 MAX and other airplanes.

“We are initiating temporary furloughs over the coming days that will impact a large number of US-based executives, managers and employees,” Ortberg said. “We are planning for selected employees to take one week of furlough every four weeks on a rolling basis for the duration of the strike.”

Ortberg also said he and other Boeing leaders “will take a commensurate pay reduction for the duration of the strike.”