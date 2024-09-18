web analytics
27.9 C
Karachi
Wednesday, September 18, 2024
- Advertisement -

Boeing to temporarily furlough large number of US executives

Reuters
By Reuters
|

TOP NEWS

Reuters
Reuters
Reuters is an international news organisation owned by Thomson Reuters

Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg said Wednesday the planemaker will temporarily furlough numerous US executives and other employees after about 30,000 machinists went on strike Friday, halting production of its 737 MAX and other airplanes.

“We are initiating temporary furloughs over the coming days that will impact a large number of US-based executives, managers and employees,” Ortberg said. “We are planning for selected employees to take one week of furlough every four weeks on a rolling basis for the duration of the strike.”

Ortberg also said he and other Boeing leaders “will take a commensurate pay reduction for the duration of the strike.”

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

What, in your opinion, is the reason of Sheikh Hasina's downfall?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.