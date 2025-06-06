web analytics
31.9 C
Karachi
Friday, June 6, 2025
PSL 10
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
- Advertisement -

Bohra community celebrates Eidul Adha

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

The Bohra community in Karachi is celebrating Eidul Adha with religious fervour on Friday (today), ARY News reported.

The biggest gathering of the community took place at the Tahiri Mosque near Zahid Nihari in Saddar.

Sindh police personnel were deployed to ensure the safety and security of the community during their celebrations.

The Eid prayers were followed by the ritual of sacrificing animals as Eidul Adha involves slaughtering sheep, goats, cattle and camels, marking the end of the Hajj pilgrimage to Makkah and in commemoration of Prophet Ibrahim’s (AS) readiness to sacrifice his son Ismail on Allah’s command.

Read more: Eidul Adha being celebrated in Saudi Arabia other countries 

Muslims around the world are celebrating the annual festival of Eidul Adha today, and many others will mark the festival in other parts of the world tomorrow (Saturday).

Meanwhile, Eid ul Adha is being celebrated in Saudi Arabia as well today. The largest Eid prayer were held at Masjid al-Haram in Makkah and Masjid an-Nabawi in Madinah. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who performed Umrah late last night with his delegation, offered Eid prayer at Masjid al-Haram.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

After Pakistan's crushing response. Will India ever resort to cowardly attacks like Operation Sindoor again?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2025 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.