Bohra community celebrates Eidul Adha

The Bohra community in Karachi is celebrating Eidul Adha with religious fervour on Friday (today), ARY News reported.

The biggest gathering of the community took place at the Tahiri Mosque near Zahid Nihari in Saddar.

Sindh police personnel were deployed to ensure the safety and security of the community during their celebrations.

The Eid prayers were followed by the ritual of sacrificing animals as Eidul Adha involves slaughtering sheep, goats, cattle and camels, marking the end of the Hajj pilgrimage to Makkah and in commemoration of Prophet Ibrahim’s (AS) readiness to sacrifice his son Ismail on Allah’s command.

Muslims around the world are celebrating the annual festival of Eidul Adha today, and many others will mark the festival in other parts of the world tomorrow (Saturday).

Meanwhile, Eid ul Adha is being celebrated in Saudi Arabia as well today. The largest Eid prayer were held at Masjid al-Haram in Makkah and Masjid an-Nabawi in Madinah. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who performed Umrah late last night with his delegation, offered Eid prayer at Masjid al-Haram.