Bohra community celebrates Eidul Fitr

The Dawoodi Bohra community across Pakistan is celebrating Eidul Fitr today with religious enthusiasm. Special Eid prayer gatherings were held in Bohra community mosques nationwide.

In Karachi, the largest Eid congregation took place at Tahiri Mosque in Saddar, where a large number of community members participated.

Additionally, Eid prayers were held in Pan Mandi, Soldier Bazaar, Baloch Colony, North Nazimabad, and Hyderi, where community members shared festive moments.

Following the Eid prayers, special prayers were offered for the country’s prosperity, security, and peace.

Meanwhile, the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will meet on Sunday (today), 29th of Ramadan 1446 AH, at 6:00 PM to sight the moon of Shawwal.

The meeting, chaired by Maulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad, will be held on the rooftop of the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony.

Simultaneously, zonal meetings of the Ruet-e-Hilal Committees will take place in the provincial capitals.

The announcement of the moon sighting will determine the date for Eidul Fitr celebrations across Pakistan.

Eidul Fitr is expected to be observed across Pakistan on Monday, March 31, 2025, following the completion of 29 days of Ramadan.

Meanwhile, Eidul Fitr is being celebrated in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) today, Sunday as the Shawwal moon was sighted in both countries.