BOL Tv’s Shoaib Shaikh remanded into FIA custody

ISLAMABAD: A local court of Islamabad on Friday handed over Shoaib Ahmed Shaikh, co-Chairman of BOL TV and Axact Chief Executive Officer (CEO), into Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) custody for three days, ARY News reported.

Shoaib Ahmed Shaikh was arrested by the Federal Investigation Agency from Islamabad on Thursday over charges of ‘bribing’ a judge. In a statement, the FIA said that the BOL TV’s co-Chairman had been arrested over persistent absences.

The face of the co-chairman of BOL Tv was covered during his court appearance. Shaikh’s counsel, Latif Khosa said the inquiry against his client started in 2018, how come FIA thought to arrest him after five years?

The statements of the judges are also not included in the charge sheet against my client, he added. “Verbal statement is not considered as evidence.”

The FIA investigation officer pleaded with the court to grant 10-day physical remand of co-chairman BOL TV Shoaib Shaikh, however, the court approved his three-day physical remand and directed the FIA to produce Shaikh before the court on Monday.

