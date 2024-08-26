Bolan railway blast leaves one dead, train service ‘suspended’

QUETTA: At least one dead, several injured and train services have been suspended after a blast in the Bolan, Balochistan, ARY News reported.

According to railway sources, the blast occurred last night in the Dozan area of Bolan, destroying the railway bridge.

The railway bridge collapse has halted train movement, and trains from Karachi and Rawalpindi to Quetta and other parts of the country have been stopped, sources added.

Additionally, the Quetta section of the National Highway was also blocked by armed individuals last night, further disrupting transportation in the region.

In another horrific incident, armed men killed at least 23 passengers in Balochistan’s Musakhel district after offloading them from trucks and buses.

According to SP Ayub Achakzai, armed men stopped the vehicles on the national highway in the Rarah Sham area of Musa Khel and killed at least 23 passengers hailing from different parts of Punjab.

During the action, the armed men also set 10 vehicles on fire.

SP Ayub Achakzai said the Frontier Corps (FC), police, and Levies currently in the process of transferring the bodies to the hospital.

Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfaraz Bugti strongly condemned the incident of terrorism.

He expressed heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the families of those who died in the cowardly act of terrorists.

The terrorists and their facilitators will not be able to escape an exemplary end, he said, adding that the Balochistan government will pursue the terrorists.